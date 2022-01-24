CAN 2021: a Comorian goalkeeper tests negative for Covid

Goalkeeper Ali Ahamada is covid negative. He will be able to play with his teammates against Cameroon tonight at the Stade d'Olembé.

Good news for the Comoros team. According to the newspaper L'Équipe, Ali Ahamada tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday morning. The goalkeeper could well join his teammates on the pitch to face the Indomitable Lions.

A relief for the Comorian selection who planned to choose a field player as goalkeeper. The Delegation of the Comoros was hit by 12 positive cases of Covid-19 after qualifying for the 8th final. However, the foals of Amir Abdou will not be able to count on their breeder still affected by the Coronavirus.

Tonight at 8pm, the Comorians will cross swords against Cameroon to snatch a place in the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations.