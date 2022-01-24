Southwest: CDC employees kidnapped by separatists are free

They were able to join their families on Sunday 23 January after ten days spent in the hands of separatist fighters.

It's all good that ends well. The nine workers abducted from cameroon's plantations are free. They were released yesterday. However, the conditions of this release remain unknown.

During their stay alongside the separatists, they were forced to join the secessionist armed troops. Indeed, in a video posted on social media, these CDC employees were given weapons in order to go to the front against the security forces.

According to Mimi Mefo, the CDC's domain director rushed the victims after their release to Tiko CDC Cottage Hospital for medical examinations.