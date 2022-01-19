CAN 2021-8th final: it is validated for Egypt

After a morose victory against Sudan, the Pharaohs qualify for the second round of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Egypt advances to the knockout stages. The Pharaohs ejected the Nile Crocodiles from the competition tonight at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. They are ranked 2nd behind Nigeria with six points.

A hard-deserved victory that the Egyptian team owes to the header of Mohamed Abdelmonem (35') and which will have sealed the fate of Sudan. Burhan Tia's protégés have suffered defeats in all their matches. With one point, they finished last in the group.