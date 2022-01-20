U20-Women's World Cup: the Indomitable Lionesses cross Nigeria this Saturday

Cameroon begins this January 22 its confrontation against the Super Eagles counting for the first leg of the qualifiers of the FIFA Costa Rica U20 World Cup 2022.

Cameroon's U-20 Lionesses face Nigeria next Saturday. This match of the first leg of the African qualifiers of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 will be held at the Reunification Stadium in Douala.

For the occasion, the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) has decreed free access to the stadium. The only constraint for supporters is "to bring a negative PCR test of less than 72 or a TDR test of less than 24 hours".

The young Lionesses clinched their place in the fourth round after Gabon's surprise withdrawal. Entering the internship on December 31, 2021, Mike Doumou's daughters are in preparation at the CAF center of excellence in Mbankomo.