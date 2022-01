The Super Eagles dominated Guinea Bissau (2-0) tonight for the third day of the group stage at CAN 2021.

Three matches, three wins. Nigeria closed its group stage by beating Guinea-Bissau by two goals to zero. The Super Eagles team finished this first round at the top of Group D with nine points.

The Lycaons are last in the pool with one point, as well as Sudan. This is the end of the competition for the Guinea-Bissau team.