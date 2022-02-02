CAN 2022: Senegal qualifies for the final

Tonight at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, the Lions of Teranga hardly dominate the Stallions 3-1. Senegal will play the final of the CAN 2021 next Sunday.

That's it! The first selection qualified for the final of the African Cup of Nations is known. Senegal can now hope to win its first trophy. Aliou Cissé's men win

against Burkina Faso by scoring goals in Diallo (70'), Gueye (76') and Mané (87').

For its second consecutive final, the Lions of Teranga will face the winner of Cameroon-Egypt. Burkina Faso will play its ranking match on Saturday, February 5 against the loser of the 2nd semi-final match.