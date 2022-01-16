CAN 2021: Gambia makes Mali lose face

The Scorpions deprive Mali of a qualification in the knockout stages following a penalty from Musa Barrow in the 90th minute.

The Eagles were already qualified for the rest of the competition. On a penalty validated by the VAR, Ibrahim Koné opens the score (79') and Mali feels confident. Turning the situation around, Gambia also gets a penalty and equalizes (Musa Barrow- 90'). The match of this 2nd day of Group F ends on a score of 1-1, to the great dismay of the Malian selection.

"In a football match, there are always unforeseen events, imponderables. At the end of the match a penalty that comes all spoiled, it's football, "admits the Malian coach Mohamed Magassouba.