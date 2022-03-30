Cameroon-Algeria: Belmadi dezing arbitration

In a post-match press conference, Djamel Belmadi, the coach of Algeria did not mince his words on the refereeing after the terrible defeat of the Fennecs against Cameroon.

Inconsolable on the lawn of the Mustapha Tchaker stadium following the victory of Cameroon, Djamel Belmadi severely criticizes the refereeing of this match. "I say it today without fear: these referees do not respect our country. They come here? See this work, and do not respect us. In the last two years, I've never seen a single referee who isn't aggressive when you come to talk to him. I am not looking for excuses, these are facts. Ramy after a warning had a yellow. Their goalkeeper took time 50 times and had a card at the very end of the game. It's unbearable. "

However, the coach acknowledges that his team lacked attention in the final minutes of play. But, the pill of defeat remains difficult to swallow. "We lacked precision in the last move, the last pass, the penultimate pass… Despite this, you qualify ten seconds before the end but football is sometimes cruel. I don't think the most deserving team tonight qualified. ».

Asked about his future in the Algerian national team, Belmadi was too dejected to answer clearly: "It's hard to talk about the future. Everyone is shot. We didn't see ourselves missing this World Cup. At ten seconds… An assessment will be made but for the moment disappointment dominates. Algeria is a great nation and it will recover. I never wanted to cling to a throne. The day I don't feel useless to my country, I will know what to do. There will be reflection in the coming days," he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

