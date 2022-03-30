Rigobert Song: "The real work starts now"

The manager-coach of the Indomitable Lions speaks after the victory of men against Algeria. On the score of 2-1 last night in Blida, Cameroon qualifies for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. For Rigobert Song, the preparation for the competition begins now.

"When Algeria scored, we felt here that everyone thought it was done. But my players understood that nothing was over. We have not weakened in our attention. Algerians have lost their reflexes. We knew how to take advantage of it and score"

"It wasn't easy but we did it. All this would not have been possible without God's grace, our courage, our mental strength. Congratulations to my players for working on their socks. Merçi for all your prayers and support. The real work begins now."

