Egypt-Nigeria: Mohamed Salah has the rage to win

In a press conference today, the captain of the Pharaohs spoke about the Egypt-Nigeria match that will be played tomorrow.

"We will do our best to repot tomorrow's game and this cup (…) I am a player in a team of 11 and therefore, we will have to work as a team to get there," promises Mohamed Salah. The captain of the Egyptian national team took part in the pre-match press conference held today in Garoua.

During this exchange with the press, the Egyptian star reveals his wish for this CAN 2021. "I haven't won a major tournament with my country. I would love to do it and I hope this Africa Cup of Nations will be. I have been playing for the national team for 10 years now and I would like to win something for my country."

The Pharaohs of Egypt face the Super Eagles of Nigeria tomorrow. This first match of Group D is played at the Roumde Adjia stadium at 16:00 GMT.