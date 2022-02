On behalf of the last round of the qualifiers of the Women's CAN Morocco 2022, 25 Indomitable Lionesses have been summoned for the double confrontation against Gambia.

Gabriel Zabo's daughters begin their preparation camp tomorrow, February 5 and until February 25. The competition on Moroccan soil will be held from 2 to 23 July 2022.

