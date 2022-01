The first match of Pool E ended with a blank score. The Leone Stars held algeria's defending champions in check.

0-0. It is on this score that ends the entry of the champions of Africa. Although dominant during the match, the Fennecs did not find the way to the net.

A victory for the Sierra Leone team who managed to hold the favorite of the competition in check. However, Riyad Mahrez and his teammates maintain their streak of invincibility with 35 games without defeat.