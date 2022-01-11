Egypt-Nigeria: Super Eagles dominate Pharaohs

From the start, the Nigerian selection was impactful. The first period was enough to win.

Rhythm and intensity were at the rendezvous at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua. For this first match of the group stage counting for Group D, Nigeria wins against Egypt on a score of 1-0.

Iheanacho Kelechi's goal in the 30th minute (man of the match) sealed the fate of the pharaohs and propelled Augustine Eguavoen's protégés to the top of the group with 3 points. Egypt's last group stage defeat was in the 2004 AFCON against Algeria.

For the second day of this group, Nigeria will face Sudan and Egypt Guinea Bissau.