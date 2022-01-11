Algeria-Sierra Leone: The Fennecs start favourites

After 26 years of absence from the CAN, Sierra Leone is back in front of an Algerian opponent champion in title and more experienced.

The Algeria-Sierra Leone match is played at 13:00 GMT, on January 11 at the Japoma stadium in Douala. The Algerian selection starts this competition as favorite. All the data are to the advantage of the Fennecs who for this first match of the group stage, leave victorious.

As proof, the foals of Djamel Belmadi have not lost any of their last eight matches in the African Cup of Nations (6 wins, 2 draws). In addition, the country of Riyad Mahrez is the best goal selection in the qualifying matches for the CAN 2021 (19 goals in 6 matches). As for Sierra Leone, they have won only one of the six qualifying matches.

On the experience side, Algeria champion of Africa, participates in its 19th CAN. Against a third participation for the Sierra Leone team. The two teams have faced each other only once in the African Cup of Nations (1996 edition). A match that ended in the defeat of the Leone Stars: 0 goals against 2.