Justice: Alain Fogue and Olivier Bibou Nissack sentenced to 7 years in prison

The verdict was delivered today by the yaoundé military court against these MRC cadres.

7 years' imprisonment. This is the sentence received this Monday, December 27 by the spokesman of Maurice Kamto, Olivier Bibou Nissack and Alain Fogué, treasurer of the CRM at the military court of Yaoundé. These cadres of the opposition party are being prosecuted, among other things, for undermining the authority of the State. Their arrest occurred as part of the MRC's peaceful protests on September 22, 2020.

A few days ago, the CRM launched a campaign to demand the release of political prisoners before the end of the year holidays. Following this conviction deemed "illegal and abusive" by Maurice Kamto's party, the supporters decided to withdraw from the media. According to the note of the spokesman of the political party, no lawyer of the collective Sylvain Soup will make a statement on the file. The same applies to party cadres and activists.