Owona Nguini: "The Taliban want to pit the great North against the great South"

The vice-rector of the University of Yaoundé I Mathias Eric Owona Nguini attacks some activists of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC) whom he accuses of wanting to divide the country.

Mathias Eric Onona Nguini has not forgotten his hatred for MRC activists. The political scientist and vice-rector at the University of Yaoundé I has come to believe that anyone who shares the vision of Maurice Kamto's party is an enemy of the Republic. His new target: Dr. Aristide Mono, political scientist and new consultant of Equinoxe TV. "The Taliban (MRC militants) are using Equinoxe and its in-house analyst Aristide Mono to portray the far north as the absolute enemy of the Renewal regime," Nguini said in an analysis.

The vice-rector of the University of Yaoundé I continues. "After that they will come to accuse the Renewal and the CPDM of stirring up ethnic tensions. Such a level of perversity is incredible. The goal is to cultivate ethno-political animosity between the far North and the great South," continues the political scientist.

Jordan Z.