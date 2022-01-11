Northwest: Senator Henry Kemende shot dead in Bamenda

The politician was ambushed by separatists in Bamenda, in the northwest, tonight.

Social Democratic Front Senator for the Northwest Kemende Gamsey Henry was shot dead tonight by separatist fighters. The drama took place at Mile 2 Junction in Bamenda.

According to Nzui Manto, it was in his vehicle that the politician was abducted by the attackers and then shot dead. And his car taken away.

He was known for his stance in favor of the return to peace in the English-speaking zone. And his criticisms in the upper house have often been talked about. He is cowardly killed at the age of 56