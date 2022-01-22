World Cup 2022: the draw of the play-offs today

Confederation of African Football (CAF) will proceed this Saturday, January 22 in Douala to the draw of the play-offs of the Africa zone of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar. For now, it's time for the draw for the play-offs of the Africa zone, on the sidelines of the African Cup of Nations. The ceremony is being held this afternoon in the city of Douala. The ten nations qualified for the play-off phase will be fixed on their opponents.

These selections are divided into two pots and five posters will be formed. Cameroon, in pot 2 with Egypt, Ghana, DR Congo and Mali will have as opponents, one of the teams of pot 1 composed of Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal.

The matches will be played in the form of a double round trip confrontation in March 2022. At the end of these play-offs, the 5 winners will be qualified for the world football competition.