CPP: 4 members of the "Stand up for Cameroon" sentenced to 16 months in prison

Verdict rendered on December 31 by the military court of Douala against these activists of the Cameroon people's party (CPP).

Etienne Tsama, Moussa Bello, Mira Angoung and Teshle Membou were prosecuted for conspiracy and revolution and insurrection. On December 31, these 4 members of the "Stand up for Cameroon" movement were found guilty on the charge of "insurrection". They were sentenced by the Douala Military Court to 16 months in prison. A5th member is sentenced to 18 months in prison. And will have to pay a sum of 376,000 CFA francs corresponding to the costs, the costs generated by the procedure initiated by the public prosecutor in the context of this trial.

According to Franck Essi, a member of the coordination of this Cameroon People's Party (CPP) movement, "this decision is not in line with the truth. They are yet another reason to strengthen the commitment to a profound and systematic change in the governance of our country." The arrest of these five members of the "Stand up for Cameroon" took place on 18 September 2020. Their conviction comes after 15 months in detention in Douala Central Prison.