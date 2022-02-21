Yaoundé: explosion of a homemade bomb at the Etoudi market

A homemade bomb exploded this morning at the Etoudi market, located in the city of Yaoundé.

Panic swept over traders at the Etoudi market early this morning. A homemade bomb, installed under a counter exploded in the northern sector of this market. However, the explosion did not cause any deaths. But several wounded are to be deplored. A security device is currently installed by the security forces. And an investigation is opened to determine the sponsors of this act.

In November 2020, the Nsam district of Yaoundé was the target of a homemade bomb explosion. According to the Ministry of Communication, an improvised explosive device (IED) had been hidden in the bag under a table in a bar. The IED had been triggered remotely injuring nine customers and the refreshment bar.