Infrastructure: The "Mother of Humanity" project relocated to Liberia? 

A member of Ark Jemmers, leader of the project to build the "Mother of Humanity" monument in Cameroon, makes a revelation about a probable relocation of cultural infrastructure to Liberia.

Thunderclap! The "Mother of Humanity" monument could finally be built in Liberia. "Liberia may be the final destination of the Mother of Humanity monument. Indeed, emissaries from Monrovia recently met with Ark Jammers Executives in Washington to discuss a possible transfer of the Mother of Humanity project to Liberia." said Jay-Lou Ava, a member of Ark Jammers.

Six years after the award of the project to Cameroon, the realization of the construction of this building came up against Cameroonian "realities". According to the leaders of the American NGO Ark Jammers, the administrative slowness and the health crisis related to the Coronavirus have delayed the implementation of the project. It was only in April 2021 that the first terminal was installed on the Kribi site.

"Mother of Humanity" is an 80-meter-high monument, located in the heart of 54 pavilions representing African nations. The city of Kribi was chosen to house the infrastructure. The construction of this monument is an idea of the African-American sculptor Nijel Binns. Funded by donations valued at nearly 115 billion FCFA, the project is a testimony to the recognition of the African American community to Africa, cradle of their ancestors.