Obituary: Guy Parfait Songue is dead

The body of Dr. Guy Parfait Songue was discovered decomposing on January 21 at his home in the United States.

Guy Parfiat Songue is no more. According to some sources, the decomposing body of the political scientist was found today by his relatives. For several years, the political scientist had taken up residence in the United States of America.

Information confirmed by Cabral Libii. "May the soul of Dr. Guy Parfait Songue rest in peace. Torn so brutally and so early from life. My sincere condolences to his family and all his loved ones," the PCRN president wrote.

On the eve of the presidential election of October 7, 2018, he announced the death of Paul Biya. During a public speech, he said that the head of state had no chance of arriving alive at the elections.