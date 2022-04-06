Yaoundé: a student stabs his principal to death

The scene took place this morning of April 6, 2022 at Yona College in Yaoundé.

This is the horror at Yona College located in the Nkolbissong district of Yaoundé. For reasons that are still unknown, a student at this school stabbed two times, one in the shoulder and the other in the stomach of his principal. The head of the college reportedly succumbed to his injuries.Once his crime had been committed, the student allegedly tried to flee. He will be caught by a crowd of motorcycle taxi drivers in the neighborhood before being taken to a police station in the city.

Violence in schools is not a trivial fact in the capital. Last week, a student at Nkol-Eton High School was permanently excluded from the school after beating a supervisor. At Nkolbisson High School two years ago, another student stabbed his math teacher to death.

