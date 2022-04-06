Northwest: by wanting to capture separatists, they are kidnapped

After a hunt for separatists yesterday, several residents of Oku (Northwest) were abducted by secessionists on April 6.

The hunters were chased away. After an appeal by some authorities in Oku on 5 April, several men and women from this locality mobilized to put the separatist fighters operating there out of harm's way.

This morning, these are the same separatist hunters who were captured by the secessionists. In an amateur video circulating on the web, we see people transported to unknown destinations by their captors. They will be beaten before being filmed, their faces swollen.

https://twitter.com/innochia/status/1511785724248473606?t=BdIsAoOEGjXe4osTtCRfOA&s=19

