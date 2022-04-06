Consumption: ANOR orders the withdrawal of certain Kinder brand products

The Agency for Standards and Quality (ANOR) published a statement on Wednesday April in which it calls for the removal from the shelves of the Kinder brand chocolates manufactured by the Ferrero company.

Salmonella Typhimurium contamination is suspected in Kinder products. According to ANOR, "Salmonella Typhimurium is a bacterium responsible for Toxi-infection resulting in gastrointestinal disorders accompanied by fevers. ». This warning applies to Kinder Surprise 20g, Kinder Schoko-Bons, Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Happy Moments chocolates.

This massive recall of Kinder products that the Ferrero brand does not only concern Cameroon. In several European countries, dozens of cases of salmonellosis have been detected in young children. The Italian ferrero group has recalled a series of its Kinder products manufactured at its arlon plant in Belgium, which were marketed in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

