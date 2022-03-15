Covid-19: a vaccination campaign planned for tomorrow

The fourth round of vaccination campaign against covid-19 will be held from 16 to 20 March 2022 throughout Cameroon.

According to data from the Public Health Emergency Operations Coordination Centre (PSSAC) on Covid-19, 1,074,355 people received at least one dose of vaccine. That's 7.8% of the target population. People aged 18 and over are concerned by vaccination.

According to the Minister of Public Health, the rate of abstention from vaccination has decreased. "I specify that a socio-anthropological study of March 2021 showed that the vaccine hesitancy rate in Cameroon was 60.3% in the population, 49.2% among health workers. And 36.3% among community leaders. 10 months later, this rate was cut in half," said Manaouda Malachi.

During the period from February 24 to March 02, 2022, the CCOUSP recorded 133 active cases of covid-19 including 2 cases hospitalized for a patient under respiratory assistance. According to the same source, the case fatality rate is 1.6% against 0.8% severity rate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

