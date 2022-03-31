Transport: the prefect of Wouri puts an end to the deception of municipal agents

A correspondence from the prefect of the department of Wouri addressed to the mayors of his administrative district puts an end to the control of vehicle documents by municipal agents.

In the streets of the capital city as elsewhere, municipal agents have become accustomed to controlling vehicles. "I have the honor to ask you to instruct agents to cease any road control other than that of the payment of municipal taxes," said Benjamin Mboutou, prefect of Wouri.

According to the civil administrator, offences affecting prevention and road safety are the domain of the agents of the Ministry of Transport.

