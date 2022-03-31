Nkol-Eton High School: a student excluded for assaulting a supervisor

The Minister of Secondary Education (Minesec) announced on March 30 by way of a press release that a German A4 final year student at the Nkol-Eton high school in Yaoundé was definitively excluded from the school on Monday, March 28.

The video of the clash between a student and a supervisor on the 1st floor of a building of this high school made the rounds of the web last Monday. We see the imposing student receive a slap from her framer with a physical menu. In response, the student will assemble several blows to the supervisor before the intervention of teachers and other students.

Following this incident, the departmental delegate of Minesec held a meeting with the officials of the establishment. At the end of a disciplinary council, the student was definitively excluded from high school in the presence of his parents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

