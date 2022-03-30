Electricity: Patrick Eekelers is the new CEO of Eneo Cameroon

Following a Board of Directors held on March 30, 2022 in Yaoundé, the Belgian electromechanic, Patrick Eeckelers, was appointed CEO of Eneo Cameroon.

He replaces Éric Mansuy, who spent 3 years at the head of the company. According to the concessionaire of the public electricity service in Cameroon, Patrick Eeckelers joined Eneo in 2019 as a special advisor to the CEO.

The new boss of Eneo has thirty years of experience in the electricity industry. Indeed, from 1999 to 2020, he managed several Engie subsidiaries in many countries.

Eneo Cameroon is the incumbent operator of the country's electricity sector. The company is 56% owned by the Actis group and 44% by the State. The supplier has an installed generation capacity of 999 MW. Its network includes 1944 km of high-voltage transmission lines, 15081 km of medium-voltage lines, 15209 km of low-voltage lines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

