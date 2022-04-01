Transport-Logistics: Bolloré gives way to MSC in Africa

On 31 March 2022, the Bolloré Group concluded a €5.7 billion agreement with the MSC Group for the sale of Bolloré Africa Logistics on the African continent.

Bolloré Africa Logistics sells 100% of its activities to MSC. The contract for the negotiations that began on 20 December 2021 was signed on 31 March by mutual agreement. "This operation, which received a favourable opinion from each of the employee representative bodies consulted in the Bolloré Group, concerns port, rail and logistics entities in Africa as well as port concessions in India, Timor Leste and Haiti.", informs the French company.

According to the statement issued by Bolloré on Thursday evening, the transaction will be finalized next year. "This divestiture of activities remains conditional on obtaining regulatory and regulatory approvals from the relevant competition authorities as well as the agreement of some of Bolloré Africa Logistics' counterparties. It should take place by the end of the first quarter of 2023.", it reads.

Based in Geneva, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) belongs to the Italian Aponte family. The company claims a fleet of 560 ships. And more than 100,000 employees, with the management of terminals in Singapore, Long Beach or Rotterdam.

Thus, the Italian-Swiss giant inherits Bolloré Africa, infrastructures in more than 20 countries throughout the continent. There is a network of sixteen port concessions, warehouses and road and rail hubs.

