Anglophone crisis: BIR accused of murdering father and two sons in Bambui

The self-proclaimed government of Amazonia accuses law enforcement of the deaths of three civilians on the night of March 30, 2022 in Bambui, Northwest Region.

In a statement issued yesterday at midday, army soldiers are singled out in a killing that took place precisely in Tubah. According to the separatists' account, elements of the BIR will break into a house where this father and his two sons were located. They are then dragged out of their homes before being summarily executed and abandoned.

https://twitter.com/DssAgovc/status/1509488917749379074?t=gNeC3pNbMuCfktmjy1fY4w&s=19

Abuses committed by the Cameroonian army in the Anglophone zone are not new facts. From memory, Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounced abuses by law enforcement in the Northwest on June 8 and 9, 2021. According to the NGO, two civilians were killed, a 53-year-old woman raped and at least 33 shops and homes destroyed and looted, including the home of a traditional chief.

