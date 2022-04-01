Anglophone crisis: BIR accused of murdering father and two sons in Bambui

The self-proclaimed government of Amazonia accuses law enforcement of the deaths of three civilians on the night of March 30, 2022 in Bambui, Northwest Region.
In a statement issued yesterday at midday, army soldiers are singled out in a killing that took place precisely in Tubah. According to the separatists' account, elements of the BIR will break into a house where this father and his two sons were located. They are then dragged out of their homes before being summarily executed and abandoned.
Abuses committed by the Cameroonian army in the Anglophone zone are not new facts. From memory, Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounced abuses by law enforcement in the Northwest on June 8 and 9, 2021. According to the NGO, two civilians were killed, a 53-year-old woman raped and at least 33 shops and homes destroyed and looted, including the home of a traditional chief.