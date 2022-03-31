Ebolowa: blasting of the old city hall scheduled

The Military Engineers will proceed on the morning of April 2, 2022 to the destruction of this building in the municipality of Ebolowa II whose construction did not meet the standards.

Abandoned because presenting risks of collapse due to its poor construction, the former headquarters of the municipality of Ebolowa II will be dynamited. The maneuver is scheduled for next Saturday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., we learn from Cameroon Tribune.

For this operation, 4500 cells of explosive charges are already placed on the building. According to Military Engineering officials, all residents of the neighborhood will be evacuated from the premises for security measures.

After the scandal that this construction defect caused, a financing of nearly 722 million FCFA was awarded by Feicom to the town hall of Ebolowa IIe to build a new building.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

