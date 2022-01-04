Money transfer: Emi Money to win back its customers

The operator Emi Money is surfing on the application of the 0.2% tax to glean new customers by offering transactions at a lower cost.

With the entry into force of the new tax on mobile money transfers, Emi Money offers discounted rates. One of the pioneers in the sector in the past, the operator is launching an operation to seduce its customers of yesteryear. The tax does not go up here! … there is no match. 3,000 to 1,000 frs; 30,000 to 500 frs; 100 000 to 1400 frs; 500 000 to 3500 frs; 1000 000 to 4 000 frs. We remain the cheapest (we remain the cheapest on the market)," says Emi Money.

The application of the double taxation of 0.2% at the time of sending and withdrawal on mobile money transfers will certainly boost the activities of this operator. At its side, Express Union goes further and offers free services. "Our free campaign offers you 0 fees for your transfer operations for the range of 1 to 25,000 FCFA via Express Union Mobile Money! It's free, it's Express Union Mobile Money! " writes the operator, once a leader in the sector.

According to the 2022 Finance Law, the tax rate thus levied will be returned to the public treasury. The service providers will do so no later than the 15th of the following month. Thus, the State hopes to collect nearly 25 billion CFA francs in this sector. The entry into force of this law arouses the discontent of Cameroonians. On social networks, the hashtag #EndMobileMoneyTax is increasingly shared.