CAN 2021: here's how much the state has invested

The preparation of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) required the mobilization of nearly 1000 billion CFA francs by the Cameroonian authorities.

The African Cup of Nations on Cameroonian soil is played from January 9 to February 6, 2022. To prepare for the competition, the State has invested nearly 1000 billion FCFA. This sum was used, among other things, for the construction of sports infrastructure and regional planning. However, the organization of the CAN in Cameroon suffered consecutively from a cancellation and a shift in the calendar.

Indeed, the country of Paul Biya has been designated host country of the CAN 2019. Except that in January of that year, CAF believes that the nation of the Indomitable Lions is not ready to host the high mass of football. The competition is then awarded to Egypt. The holding of the CAN is then set for June-July 2021. But for reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition is postponed to the beginning of 2022.

Sports facilities

The33rd edition of the Can in Cameroon required the construction and renovation of the stadiums. Indeed, the construction of the Olembé stadium in Yaoundé since 2016 has cost more than 200 billion CFA francs. Financing estimated at 163 billion from the beginning of the construction site. Except that in February 2021, the country contracted a debt of 55 billion more to complete the work of the Olembe complex.

In Douala, the investment cost of the Japoma sports complex (50,000 seats) is estimated at 200 billion FCFA. Built by the US-Turkish consortium AFFLC-Aecom-Yenigun Construction Industry, the new stadium in the economic capital has already hosted matches. In Garoua, the Roumdé-Adjia stadium, was renovated for the CAN by the Portuguese group Mota-Engil. The capacity has been increased from 22,000 to 30,000 places.

Accommodation

To meet the requirements of CAF, the country of Samuel Eto'o has selected about thirty hotels to accommodate the delegations that will stay there. In the North, the new 4-star hotel, Le Ribadou was built in the town of Garoua. In the same city, the hotel La Bénoué has been given a facelift. Two other private hotels in Garoua have benefited from the support of the State to the tune of 400 million FCFA each. The offer in the accommodation sector has expanded considerably with the participation of private developers. In recent weeks, we have seen the inauguration of some hotels.

In a context marked by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cameroonian authorities have made a point of honor on health care. The technical platform of the main hospital structures has been strengthened. In this sense, a Regional Hospital Center was inaugurated in December 2021 in the city of Bafoussam. In addition, 2,000 caregivers will be mobilized during the CAN. In addition, 2 million doses of Covid 19 vaccines and 2.5 million PCR and TDR tests are available for the CAN which is held from January 9 to February 6, 2022 in Cameroon.