Douala tramway: the start of work announced for 2023

In an interview with the newspaper Défis Actuelles, the mayor of the city of Douala, Roger Mbassa Ndine announces the start of construction work on an 18 km tram line in 2023.

The project will be carried out by the Belgian-Turkish consortium Iristone-Ilci. Although the cost of the work has never been disclosed, the builder intends to deliver the work in 2023, it is assumed. The start of construction of this mode of urban transport had already been announced in 2019, for commissioning in 2021.

Work that will never see the light of day. Then in January 2022, the mayor of the economic capital resurrected the project. According to him, it was only in 2021 that the project was implemented in the urban community for which he is responsible.

However, it is since 2026 that the Cameroonian government has signed a memorandum with the Belgian company Iristone Consulting and the Turkish construction group Ilci Holding, for the realization of the studies, financing and construction of this tram line in the city of Douala.