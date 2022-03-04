Teachers' grumbling: the government makes its litany of promises

The primary and secondary education system has been hit for almost three weeks by demands from the teaching staff. To try to resolve the complaints of primary school teachers, a consultation was held yesterday, March 3 with the secretary general of the first ministry.

Indeed, it was a question of examining the concerns raised by the trade union organizations of the Basic Education Sector. As well as the improvement of the working conditions of striking teachers.

Below, the full communiqué signed at the end of the consultation

On the high instructions of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, a consultation chaired by the Secretary General of his Services was held on Thursday 03 March 2022, to examine the concerns raised by the trade union organizations of the Basic Education Sector and relating globally to the improvement of the working conditions of teachers in this sector.

It was attended by the Minister of Basic Education, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Deputy Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office and their close associates.

Also present were representatives of trade unions in the basic education sector.

The demands made by the trade union organizations present were carefully examined, during which it appeared that they fell within the general framework of the concerns of the education sector.

During the exchanges, recommendations for the resolution of these concerns were adopted. Participants agreed on an approach based on the concerted definition of priorities in solving the problems raised, which relate on the one hand to the clearance of payment arrears and, on the other hand, to administrative and procedural issues.

In addition, the participants agreed on the need for the appointment of representatives of trade union organizations to sit on the Technical Committee responsible for examining concretely the difficulties encountered by teachers.

In the meantime, the representatives of the trade union organizations have undertaken to relay the conclusions of the work to the educational community, with a view to a return to normalcy.

The Government takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to providing concrete solutions to the problems facing the educational community and urges teachers to work towards an effective and serene resumption of educational activities. /-

Done at Yaoundé, 03 March 2022