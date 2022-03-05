Untimely power cuts: the government justifies itself

In a statement by René Sadi, the government spokesman said that these repetitive interruptions are due to the hydrological crisis that impacts the production of hydroelectric dams. These are the Memve'ele dam on the Ntem River and Ladgo on the Benoué River.

According to the Minister of Communication, measures are being taken to allow the gradual return of disrupted services, namely the supply of electricity. In addition, ask the people to be patient and understandable in the face of a situation that is not unique to Cameroon.