Trafficking in false passports: 6 Cameroonians sentenced in Benin

They were arrested in December 2021 in Benin in possession of false passports. They have just been sentenced to heavy sentences by the justice of the country of Patrice Talon.

Bad weather in Benin for six Cameroonians. The Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (Criet) delivered yesterday 7 March its verdict in the case "fraudulent issuance of passport". These compatriots were all sentenced to three years in prison for forgery and use of forgery.

The six Cameroonian beneficiaries of false passports will be expelled from Beninese territory after serving their sentences, according to the Benin Website Tv. The judge in charge of this case has also informed that the latter are also banned from staying in Benin for 10 years.

The former Director of Emigration and Immigration (DCI), Florent Edgard Agbo, who issued them these false passports, received a sentence of 10 years in prison. And 5 million FCFA fine for abuse of office. Its Secretary was sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment, including 2 years' imprisonment. In addition, 10 defendants, most of whom are police officers, have been acquitted.

The case broke out in mid-December 2021. Indeed, 6 Cameroonians holding Beninese passports had been arrested at the airport while on their way to Ecuador, South America. The fraud will go all the way back to the director of immigration. In this case, 22 defendants were arrested.