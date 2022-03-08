North: After 10 years of work, a teacher dies without receiving his salary

Mr. Hamidou, a physical education and sports (EPS) teacher at Beka High School in the north of the country, died on March 8 as a result of a short illness.

From the beginning of the "Dead Chalk" operation launched by the collective "We have endured too much", the case of teacher Haminou, 10 years without integration into the public service and without salary has made the rounds of the web.

During this wave of demands, he had declared that he survived on a daily basis thanks to agriculture and livestock. "Since 2012 that I have been assigned to Beka High School, I have no salary or registration number. I struggle with agriculture and livestock when I'm not in school to support my wife and daughter who is at SIL. My file has been registered with the public service since February 14, 2022… " he was indignant.

Faced with the outcry that his condition will arouse, on February 24, the Minister of the Civil Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra) signed the integration note of Hamidou. But the teacher goes from life to death without being cashed out for his ten years of work without pay.

Hamidou had also told the site Camer.be be insecure in his commune after his file had been made popular. "It doesn't matter where I'm sent. I have to be assigned somewhere else. My life is in danger here," he pleaded.

