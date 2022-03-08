Covid-19: 7.8% of the target population vaccinated

This is what emerges from the report just published by the Public Health Emergency Operations Coordination Centre (CCOUSP) on Covid-19.

During the period from February 24 to March 02, 2022, the CCOUSP recorded 133 active cases of covid-19 including 2 cases hospitalized for a patient under respiratory assistance. According to the same source, the case fatality rate is 1.6% against 0.8% severity rate. In terms of vaccination, 1,074,355 people received at least one dose of vaccine. That's 7.8% of the target population.

To date, 119,322 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the territory for 117,263 people cured. This equates to 98% of the cure rate. However, 1,926 deaths are to be deplored. The pandemic has already infected 4,416 health workers, including 61 deaths. Among pregnant women, 781 cases have been reported including 7 deaths according to the Public Health Emergency Operations Coordination Centre.