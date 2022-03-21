ICT: the designer of a Cameroonian antivirus wins the prize for the best project 2022

On 18 March, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel) handed over innovative ICT projects to the winners.

"Meye Protect". This is the name of the antivirus designed by Stéphane Meye Ba Ntyam. With this project, this young designer wins the award for best digital innovation project. This antivirus made in Cameroon, helps protect mobile phones and computers against cyber attacks.

Thanks to this project, the young Meye received from the hands of the Minister of Telecoms, Minette Libom Li Likeng a check for 10 million FCFA and computer equipment. In total, 15 ICT enthusiasts won prizes estimated at 72.5 million FCFA

This award ceremony marked the closing of Digital Innovation Week. As a reminder, this 3rd edition was placed under the theme "cybersecurity and digital innovation: what challenges for Cameroonian youth"

Organized by the Minpostel, this competition aims to reward the most innovative projects during the year. And detect the best digital startups for support by the government.

