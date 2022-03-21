Deforestation: 183 km2 of forests lost each year

According to a tweet just published by the representation of the European Union (EU) in Yaoundé, the cutting of trees, causes the loss of a large area of forest in Cameroon.

"Every year Cameroon loses three times the surface of Yaoundé (183 km²) in forests," the EU said. The causes of this deforestation are multiple. These include the increase in population pressure, the intensification of agropastoral practices, the expansion of the mining industry and the multiplication of illegal practices.

On this International Day of Forests, "the European Union recalls its commitment to the preservation of the environment, the good management of forests, and the assurance of stable and sustainable incomes for communities"

To this end, the EU and the Association of Forest Communes of Cameroon are demanding the reforestation and rehabilitation of more than 2300 hectares of land in 7 regions of the country. In addition

Every 21 March, the world celebrates the International Day of Forests. This is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the importance of preserving and protecting wooded areas. The theme for 2022 is "Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption. »

