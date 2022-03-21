Covid-19: more than 13,000 jobs lost in 2020

Figure revealed by the Inter-Employers' Group of Cameroon (Gicam) during a consultation with the government on March 18.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic at the end of 2019, a gloom has been hovering over Cameroonian companies. Indeed, the international situation due to the explosion of freight, raw material prices and fuel oil have a significant impact on cameroon's economy.

According to Célestin Tawamba, the president of Gicam, at the end of 2020, companies lost about 3,139 billion FCFA in turnover. This slowdown in economic activities led to the dismissal of 13,834 permanent employees of local companies. This represents 3.5% of the overall workforce. According to the same source, 53,346 employees have been laid off across the country. Which, according to Gicam calculations, represents "13% of the total permanent employees of modern companies" in Cameroon.

In the production units, the cost of production has increased by 15 to 30% according to Gicam. Inflation dependent on the dizzying rise in commodity prices on the international market. And the explosion of sea freight costs due to disruptions in the global supply chain.

