The OTS collective rejects the measures taken by Paul Biya

Following the resolutions taken by the Head of State yesterday in favour of teachers, the movement "We have supported too much" (OTS) addressed today to the President of the Republic.

In this correspondence, the OTS collective considers that the measures announced by the Head of State are commendable. But, do not adequately respond to the demands made by the striking teachers." Your correspondence of 09 March 2022, the content of which presents a string of measures, solutions in response to the concerns of teachers is commendable but not satisfactory enough. ", one can read.

The OTS movement is reversing the demands of the teaching staff which, if ever implemented, will put an end to the strike initiated since 21 February 2022. Thus, the collective demands: the release of the sum of 180 billion FCFA for the discharge of the debt due to teachers. And the definition of a clear timetable for the discharge of this debt. In addition, the collective requests the urgent convening of the Estates General of National Education; the publication of a date for the renegotiation of the teacher's special status; the implementation of all the resolutions of these States General.