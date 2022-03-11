Teachers' strike: what to remember from the government's press briefing

The ministers in charge of finance, communication, basic education and secondary education took part in a press briefing yesterday, in order to shed light on the measures taken by the Head of State in favour of striking teachers.

In this movement of mood of the teachers, the collective "We have supported too much" claims from the State a debt of 180 billion FCFA. But, during the press briefing held on March 10, the Minister of Communication informed that the government is ready to pay the sum of 28 billion from May. Thereafter, a balance of 31 billion will be paid to teachers in 2023. For the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé, "The measures taken that have a financial impact will be applied".

For claims related to public service integrations, file processing times will be shortened. Indeed, according to the Minister of the Civil Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra), these deadlines will increase from 30 months to 3 months. "Teachers' files constitute 3/5 of the files handled at the Ministry of the Civil Service and Administrative Reform," informs Joseph Le.

In addition, the Minister of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga, invited teachers to return to the classrooms. Because according to the member of the government "the President of the Republic remains at their side (the teachers editor's note)". It is in the same vein that "The Head of State congratulates the compatriots of Basic Education who did not take part in the strike movement for their patriotism and their sense of responsibility," said Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, Minister of Basic Education.