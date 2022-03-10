Back pain: 72% of consultations are women

Data revealed on March 7 by rheumatologists during a symposium organized at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala on the theme of back pain in women.

Back pain mainly affects women. "In 2021, for every 4500 patients received in rheumatology consultation, more than 71% came for a back problem. And 72% of those consulted are women," informs Dr. Joëlle Mawaguia, head of the rheumatology department at Laquintinie Hospital in Douala.

Indeed, several factors predispose women to have back pain. According to the rheumatologist, the first of these is pregnancy. The second cause is attributable to the supervision of children to which are added the household chores that the woman performs on a daily basis. In addition, wearing high-heeled shoes can cause a break in the lower lumbar vertebrae.

According to Dr. Joëlle Mawaguia the ideal dimensions of heels to preserve your back vary between 3 and 5 cm. "Beyond 7 cm it becomes dangerous for the back," says the rheumatologist.

To avoid back pain, the rheumatology expert advises to practice relaxation exercises, to avoid carrying too heavy loads. And to avoid sedentary positions.