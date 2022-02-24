Teachers' grumbling: the strike slogan continues

Initially scheduled for February 21 to 23, 2022, the strike slogan has undergone a modification and will now extend throughout the current week.

Operation "Dead Chalk" continues on its way. The teachers' movement "We have endured too much" informs of the extension of the strike for this day of Thursday and tomorrow Friday.

Despite the multiple intimidations that teachers have been victims of since the beginning of the grumbling, they did not take off. Indeed, the hierarchy of some schools threatens to punish striking teachers. Thus, attendance lists circulate in high schools to identify the names of teachers who support the strike slogan.

Secondary school teachers demand, among other things: the payment of all their salary arrears (reminders, promotions, non-housing); automation of advancements; the anulation of the pay advance system; the immediate payment of examination fees.