Albert Ze: "It's a shame that cholera is still important in 2022"

In a tweet published this Thursday, February 24, Albert Ze, health economist deplores the resurgence of cholera in Cameroon.

To date, cholera has already killed 35 people across the country, according to data from the Ministry of Health. And five out of ten regions are affected by the disease. The Southwest is the most affected region with 1055 cases for 28 deaths.

"It's a shame that cholera is still of importance in 2022 when we all know the pattern of occurrence of this disease. What does health promotion do? I really have pity on this country," laments Dr. Albert Ze.

To combat this epidemic, the government launched a vaccination campaign against cholera on 18 February. In the Southwest, 204,800 doses of vaccines were received. Thus, the vaccines were able to be transported to Bakassi, Mundemba, Ekondo Titi.