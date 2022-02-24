NOSO: 70% of schools partially operational

This is what emerges from the crisis group's report published on 23 February on the impact of the Anglophone crisis on education. in the North-West and South-West (NOSO).

The school is doing badly in the English-speaking regions. Between the multiple Lockdowns, and attacks on schools, education in the North-West and South-West is struggling to follow a normal course. According to Crisis Group, by 2018, about 4,000 English-language schools had closed. This deprived more than 600,000 children of regular classes for nearly four school years.

To address the socio-economic impact of the Anglophone conflict, a two-year presidential plan was put in place. It aims at the reconstruction and development of both regions. Launched in April 2020, the plan requires nearly 96 billion FCFA for its first phase.

"The government has committed to providing 10% of this budget and seeking the rest from international partners, while the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will manage the funds. The plan aims to help the victims of the conflict with the construction of 105 schools, 45 health centres and 155 solar water points. It will also distribute agricultural land and agricultural tools as well as the reissue of identity and other documents for 30,000 people."