West: the governor denounces the abandonment of bodies in a state of putrefaction

In a press release issued on March 10, the governor of the Western Region, Awa Fonka Augustine, called on the people of his administrative district to be civil.

Cases of hanging and abandonment of rotting bodies are recurrent in the departments of Menoua and Bamboutos, Western region. With this in mind, the governor "invites the populations (…) to do more than in the past to demonstrate humanism and solidarity through supervision, emotional and medical follow-up of their loved ones whose distress is perceptible, in order to put an end to these sad phenomena," the statement said.

The governor also denounced the cases of popular vindictiveness whose resurgence is to be deplored in the department of Noum. The most recent event is that of two young people burned alive for stealing lawyers from sankah village in the Kouoptamo district. Faced with this practice, Awa Fonka Augustine recalls that "this practice is formally prohibited by law and invites them (the populations) to refer only to the competent authorities for any recriminations".